Pakistan, UAE Agree To Strengthen Trade, Economic Ties

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 11:46 PM

Pakistan, UAE agree to strengthen trade, economic ties

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to strengthen trade and economic ties by removing all impediments and ensuring seamless flow of investment and commercial activities between the two countries, said Ghulam Dastgir, Pakistan's ambassador to the UAE, on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ):

"I had a very positive meeting with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister and minister of presidential affairs in Abu Dhabi," Dastgir said in an interview with Arab News.

"Both sides discussed issues related to trade and investment. The UAE assured cooperation at all levels to enhance business and economic ties with Pakistan." He added that the two sides also reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways of enhancing cooperation in the development sector.

"The UAE representatives showed interest in establishing business-to-business and government-to-government contacts between the two countries.

" The ambassador said he wanted to convince UAE investors that Pakistan's economy was back on track and offering exciting trade and investment opportunities.

"Pakistan has a lot of investment potential and I want to show this to UAE investors, both in government and private sector," he added. "We are also going to establish a direct connection between UAE investors and Pakistan's Board of Investment."Dastgir said he was also trying to promote tourism, adding that "we want to facilitate Arab tourists to explore Pakistan."The UAE, he added, was responding positively to the idea of facilitating Pakistani expats in the Emirates. Sharing of the digital job portal, he continued, was also part of the initiative which would eliminate middlemen exploitation.

