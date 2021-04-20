UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, UAE Agreed To Promote Bilateral Trade, Economic Cooperation

 

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:29 AM

Pakistan, UAE agreed to promote bilateral trade, economic cooperation  

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2021) Pakistan and United Arab Emrites on Tuesday agreed to exchange business delegations to promote bilateral trade and economic cooperation in different fields.

The agreement was reached in a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the UAE Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh in Abu Dhabi.

During the talks, they discussed greater cooperation in areas of economy and trade.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi highlighted the immense investment potential Pakistan offers to the UAE, which can be best explored through business to business connect between the two countries.

Foreign Minister also apprised the UAE Minister of State about gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Afghan Peace Process and overall security situation in the region.

