Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan makes a call to Jalil Abbas Jilani today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has discussed escalating situation in Gaza with his United Arab Emirates counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They discussed the issue and the urgent need for cessation of hostilities and protection of civilians. A coordinated response was emphasised by the two leaders.