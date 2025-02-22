Pakistan, UAE DPMs Explore Avenues To Strengthen Trade, Defense Cooperation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 09:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar held a bilateral meeting with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan wherein they engaged in comprehensive discussions to further strengthen the longstanding bilateral fraternal ties.
In the meeting held in Abu Dhabi at the invitation of the UAE deputy prime minister and foreign minister, the two sides explored avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation across key sectors, including trade, investment, energy, defense, and people-to-people connections, a Foreign Office press release said Saturday.
The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, underscoring the importance of promoting peace, stability, and shared prosperity.
Senator Ishaq Dar congratulated the UAE leadership on the successful organization of the World Governments Summit 2025, in Dubai from February 11-13, 2025, and commended the UAE’s visionary initiatives in fostering global dialogue and cooperation.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening its multifaceted partnership with the UAE and highlighted the pivotal role of the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, describing them as a bridge between the two nations.
Senator Dar also expressed gratitude for the UAE’s consistent support for Pakistan’s economic development and progress.
In response, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated the UAE’s steadfast commitment to strengthening its strategic relationship with Pakistan.
He acknowledged Pakistan’s significant contributions to regional stability and expressed appreciation for the positive role played by the Pakistani community in the UAE’s development.
The two leaders agreed to maintain a regular high-level engagements and consultations to further solidify bilateral ties and coordinate on regional and international issues of mutual concern.
The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both dignitaries expressing optimism about the future of Pakistan-UAE relations and their shared vision for a prosperous, peaceful, and stable region.
