Pakistan, UAE enjoy close, fraternal relations:Shibli

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said Pakistan and UAE enjoyed close and fraternal relations based on shared faith, culture and heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said Pakistan and UAE enjoyed close and fraternal relations based on shared faith, culture and heritage.

Talking to Ambassador of U.A.E, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, he said that Pakistan was desirous to further strengthen bilateral engagements in all fields, said a press release issued here.

The minister underlined that there was a need to further enhance economic and trade relations between the two countries. Bilateral trade did not truly reflect the depth of bilateral relations and there was a lot of potential to enhance the volume of trade which would be beneficial for both the countries, he added.

The minister said there were a number of opportunities for foreign investors to invest in various sectors of Pakistan.

The both sides agreed for greater facilitation to business and traders community with a view to promoting trade and business linkages.

The ambassador on the occasion appreciated the role of Pakistan community in development activities in UAE.

