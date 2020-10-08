Pakistan, UAE enjoy deep and historic fraternal ties, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

(@fidahassanain)

The Foreign Minister in his telephonic conversation with his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has said that millions of Pakistanis living in the UAE have been contributing to the development of the UAE for the last many decades.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 8th, 2020) Foreign Minster Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) enjoy deep, historic and fraternal ties.

He expressed these views while talking his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Foreign Minister said in every difficult hour, including the Corona, the two brotherly countries stood by each other. On the occasion, both the Foreign Ministers agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in the economic and trade sectors.

They also discussed issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations and the overall situation in the region.