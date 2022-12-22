UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, UAE FMs Urge Afghan Taliban To Ensure Women's Rights

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 22, 2022 | 11:31 AM

Both the leaders have discussed developments in Afghanistan and the Taliban's decision to ban the education of girls and women in Afghanistan's universities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2022) Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have affirmed the need to guarantee women's rights, as well as the importance of their full and equal participation in all aspects of life.

The development occurred during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Both leaders emphasized that islam has accorded women a privileged position, and safeguarded their rights.

The two foreign ministers underscored their firm position in support of security, stability and peace in Afghanistan.

They also called for the advancement of international efforts aimed at building a more sustainable future for the Afghan people.

