Pakistan UAE Hold Consultation On Entire Spectrum Of Bilateral Relations

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:07 AM

Pakistan and United Arab Emirates on Monday reviewed the progress achieved so far in implementing Prime Minister Imran Khan's directive to transform Pakistan-UAE relations into a "Long-Term Strategic Economic Partnership" and identified steps to translate this vision into concrete actions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ):Pakistan and United Arab Emirates on Monday reviewed the progress achieved so far in implementing Prime Minister Imran Khan's directive to transform Pakistan-UAE relations into a "Long-Term Strategic Economic Partnership" and identified steps to translate this vision into concrete actions.

The Inaugural Session of Pakistan-United Arab Emirates Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was convened here in which Ambassador Khalifa Shaheen Khalifa Almarar, Assistant Foreign Minister for International Cooperation and Political Affairs, led the UAE delegation. The Pakistan delegation was led by Additional Secretary (Middle East), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Khalid H. Memon.

According to the Foreign Office statement, the consultations centered on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations including political, economic, commercial, security, consular and people-to-people ties.

Both sides agreed that the BPC provided a useful mechanism for regular, in-depth exchange of views on all issues of common interest.

To further deepen existing friendly ties, it was decided to enhance the momentum of bilateral exchanges and high level visits.

The UAE side was briefed on the on-going Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir following India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019. The treatment of minorities, particularly persecution of Indian Muslims, was highlighted, emanating from the BJP's extremist Hindutva's ideology and policies of discrimination. Views were also exchanged on regional developments, including Afghan peace process and peace and stability in the Gulf/Middle East.

Assistant Foreign Minister, Ambassador Khalifa Shaheen Khalifa Almarar, also paid a courtesy call on Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.

Pakistan and UAE have long-standing fraternal ties, anchored on mutual goodwill and close cooperation. The BPC with UAE was another step to reinforce the growing bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

