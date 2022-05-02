Pakistan, UAE reaffirm commitment to further strengthen economic & trade relations

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan have agreed to build partnerships and accelerate cooperation in the areas of investment, economic development, energy, infrastructure and agriculture.

Abu Dhabi: ( UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2022) Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen their economic and trade relations.

The understanding was reached during a meeting the other day between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

Discussing the regional and international matters of mutual interests, the two leaders decided to maintain close contact for a united stand at international forums including the United Nations and the OIC.

The Crown Prince assured collective and effective efforts to strengthen bilateral relationship in the interest of future generations of two countries.

He recognized the contributions made by Pakistani community in the development of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan said both the UAE and Pakistan have always stood by each other in difficult times and they will continue to extend cooperation in the future as well. He underlined the need for greater people to people contacts between the two fraternal countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to the UAE for its consistent support to Pakistan at bilateral level and the international forums.