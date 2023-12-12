Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas    

, , , ,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2023) Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations in diverse areas.

The understanding came during a meeting between Pakistani delegation led by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates Saqr Ghobash in Abu Dhabi.

The Chairman Senate highlighted the deep-rooted relations founded on shared cultural and religious values, asserting that the UAE holds a special place in the hearts of the Pakistani people.

He asked for removal of the UAE visa ban on residents of several Pakistani cities.

Speaker Ghobash while lauding the industrious Pakistani community in the UAE affirmed his commitment to actively contribute to addressing this matter.