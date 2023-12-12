Open Menu

Pakistan, UAE Reaffirm To Strengthen Bilateral Ties In Diverse Areas

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 12, 2023 | 01:43 PM

The Chairman Senate highlights the deep-rooted relations founded on shared cultural and religious values, asserting that the UAE holds a special place in the hearts of the Pakistani people.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2023) Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations in diverse areas.

The understanding came during a meeting between Pakistani delegation led by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates Saqr Ghobash in Abu Dhabi.

He asked for removal of the UAE visa ban on residents of several Pakistani cities.

Speaker Ghobash while lauding the industrious Pakistani community in the UAE affirmed his commitment to actively contribute to addressing this matter.

