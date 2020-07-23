Pakistan, UAE resolve to address jobless expats' issues

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 07:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ):Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Thursday resolved to address the issue of Pakistani expatriates, who have lost their jobs in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The two countries discussed various possibilities for restoration of the jobs of laid-off Pakistani workers in the emirates.

The modalities to this effect were worked out during a meeting between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and UAE Minister for Human Resources and Emiratisation Naseer Bin Thani Juma Al Hamli, said a news release issued by the OP&HRD ministry here.

Both the dignitaries agreed to enhance inter-ministerial coordination, while discussing the ways for safe repatriation of Pakistani manpower from the UAE.

The SAPM, who was on a two-day visit to the UAE, extended gratitude to the UAE Minister for providing in-time support to Pakistan in such trying times.

Naseer Bin Thani expressed resolve for fostering bilateral relations between two brotherly countries.

He assured the SAPM that the UAE government would ensure job creation for Pakistani workers and protect their rights.

"Thank you for your support Excellency Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli. Your help during Covid-19 has been substantial in easing hardships of Pakistani labour," the SAPM tweeted after the meeting.

"This cause is very dear to my PM's heart,I look forward to continuing our brotherly relations & work together," he added to his tweet.

