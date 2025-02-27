Pakistan, UAE sign five accords of cooperation in railway, mining, other sectors

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday signed five accords to boost bilateral cooperation in different fields including banking, railways, mining and infrastructural investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday signed five accords to boost bilateral cooperation in different fields including banking, railways, mining and infrastructural investment.

The documents were signed during the first official visit of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan, at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The crown prince and the prime minister witnessed the ceremony as the officials from both sides exchanged the pre-signed documents of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding for cooperation in various fields.

Federal cabinet members and Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and members of the UAE delegation were also present.

Both countries signed an agreement to promote bilateral cooperation in the field of banking. Secretary Finance Imdadullah Bosal and CEO & MD of IHC Syed Basar Shueb exchanged the documents.

The two sides also signed another agreement to boost cooperation in the field of mining. The CEO of Pakistan Railways Amir Ali Baloch and CEO Etihad Rail Shadi Malik exchanged the documents for two MOUs for cooperation in the field of railways.

Similarly, Secretary Board of Investment Nadeem Chaudhary and CEO AD Ports Capt. Muhammad Juma Al Shamisi exchanged the documents for an MoU in the field of infrastructural investment.