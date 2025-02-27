Open Menu

Pakistan, UAE Sign Five Accords Of Cooperation In Railway, Mining, Other Sectors

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 07:02 PM

Pakistan, UAE sign five accords of cooperation in railway, mining, other sectors

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday signed five accords to boost bilateral cooperation in different fields including banking, railways, mining and infrastructural investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday signed five accords to boost bilateral cooperation in different fields including banking, railways, mining and infrastructural investment.

The documents were signed during the first official visit of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan, at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The crown prince and the prime minister witnessed the ceremony as the officials from both sides exchanged the pre-signed documents of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding for cooperation in various fields.

Federal cabinet members and Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and members of the UAE delegation were also present.

Both countries signed an agreement to promote bilateral cooperation in the field of banking. Secretary Finance Imdadullah Bosal and CEO & MD of IHC Syed Basar Shueb exchanged the documents.

The two sides also signed another agreement to boost cooperation in the field of mining. The CEO of Pakistan Railways Amir Ali Baloch and CEO Etihad Rail Shadi Malik exchanged the documents for two MOUs for cooperation in the field of railways.

Similarly, Secretary Board of Investment Nadeem Chaudhary and CEO AD Ports Capt. Muhammad Juma Al Shamisi exchanged the documents for an MoU in the field of infrastructural investment.

Recent Stories

UN nature talks in 'end game' to break funding dea ..

UN nature talks in 'end game' to break funding deadlock

3 minutes ago
 33rd anniversary of Khojaly genocide commemorated

33rd anniversary of Khojaly genocide commemorated

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE sign five accords of cooperation in ..

Pakistan, UAE sign five accords of cooperation in railway, mining, other sectors

3 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches 15 specialised m ..

Emirates Health Services launches 15 specialised mental health clinics

35 minutes ago
 UMDC welcomes 22nd MBBS Batch with white coat cere ..

UMDC welcomes 22nd MBBS Batch with white coat ceremony

12 minutes ago
 Police arrests 1,064 POs in 2025 so far

Police arrests 1,064 POs in 2025 so far

12 minutes ago
DPO visit house of Shaheed Constable Gehla Khan an ..

DPO visit house of Shaheed Constable Gehla Khan and Ijaz Ahmed

12 minutes ago
 Karim Tordher's sister passes away

Karim Tordher's sister passes away

12 minutes ago
 DPO Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed holds open courts

DPO Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed holds open courts

12 minutes ago
 EPA elects new board, outlines future vision

EPA elects new board, outlines future vision

35 minutes ago
 DC chairs peace committee meeting for Ramazan

DC chairs peace committee meeting for Ramazan

19 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Lodhran, reviews uplift projec ..

Commissioner visits Lodhran, reviews uplift projects, launches key projects

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan