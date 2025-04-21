Open Menu

Pakistan, UAE Sign MoUs On Cultural Cooperation, Joint Body On Consular Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs on cultural cooperation, joint body on consular affairs

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Cultural Cooperation and the establishment of Joint Committee for Consular Affairs after the delegation-level talks between Pakistan and the UAE, headed by the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Cultural Cooperation and the establishment of Joint Committee for Consular Affairs after the delegation-level talks between Pakistan and the UAE, headed by the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan here on Monday.

The Deputy Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers also witnessed the exchange of MoUs on the establishment of the UAE-Pakistan Joint Business Council, a DPM's Office news release said.

These documents are aimed at further strengthening the bonds between the people as well as business people of the two countries.

Recent Stories

Seminar on PM’s youth programme held

Seminar on PM’s youth programme held

14 minutes ago
 Need to make Islamabad climate-resilient amid extr ..

Need to make Islamabad climate-resilient amid extreme weather patterns

14 minutes ago
 Prominent Pakistani scientist Prof. Dr. M. Raza Sh ..

Prominent Pakistani scientist Prof. Dr. M. Raza Shah receives Hajra Biloo Gold M ..

14 minutes ago
 CM announces Rs110bn relief package for wheat farm ..

CM announces Rs110bn relief package for wheat farmers

17 minutes ago
 KCCI, PBC Dubai sign MoU to strengthen bilateral t ..

KCCI, PBC Dubai sign MoU to strengthen bilateral trade, investment cooperation

17 minutes ago
 'Dhee Rani Programme' Phase-II, 97 coupled got mar ..

'Dhee Rani Programme' Phase-II, 97 coupled got married in mass ceremony

17 minutes ago
Rs1.65bn relief provided to banking consumers in 2 ..

Rs1.65bn relief provided to banking consumers in 2024: Banking Ombudsman

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs on cultural cooperation, j ..

Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs on cultural cooperation, joint body on consular affairs

4 minutes ago
 OIC to play effective role in resolving Kashmir, P ..

OIC to play effective role in resolving Kashmir, Palestinian issues: AJK Preside ..

4 minutes ago
 PSX witnessed bullish trend, gains 1,067 points

PSX witnessed bullish trend, gains 1,067 points

4 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public schoo ..

Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan