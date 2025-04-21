Pakistan, UAE Sign MoUs On Cultural Cooperation, Joint Body On Consular Affairs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Cultural Cooperation and the establishment of Joint Committee for Consular Affairs after the delegation-level talks between Pakistan and the UAE, headed by the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan here on Monday.
The Deputy Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers also witnessed the exchange of MoUs on the establishment of the UAE-Pakistan Joint Business Council, a DPM's Office news release said.
These documents are aimed at further strengthening the bonds between the people as well as business people of the two countries.
