Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs to boost cooperation in trade, culture, consular affairs

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 07:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) to promote bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors including culture, trade and consular affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and UAE Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed al Nahyan signed an MoU between the UAE ministry of culture and the culture division of Pakistan to promote cooperation in culture sector.

Similarly, the two dignitaries also signed an MoU for establishment of joint committee for consular affairs.

Meanwhile the two sides also witnessed the exchange of an MoU signed between the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for the establishment of the UAE Pakistan Joint Business Council.

UAE Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade affairs Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri and President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh exchanged the signed documents.

Earlier, welcoming the UAE DPM/FM at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, DPM Ishaq Dar said the two countries had decades old fraternal relationship based on shared commitments, and love and affection.

He said the two countries were working together for the benefit and welfare of the people of the two countries.

The UAE DPM said he was pleased to see the hospitality during his visit to Pakistan- "a country which is close to our hearts in UAE and also to my heart personally".

Expressing satisfaction over the existing pace of the bilateral relationship, he said the leadership of the two countries wanted to further strengthen the relationship.

