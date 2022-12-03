UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, UAE Vow To Further Cement Bilateral Ties

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and conveyed greetings on 51st National Day of the UAE.

Both leaders reiterated their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify special bilateral relations between the two countries.

Shehbaz Sharif paid rich tributes to Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, founding President of United Arab Emirates, for his role in laying the foundations of close and fraternal relations between the two countries.

The President of the UAE reciprocated the greetings from the Prime Minister and extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister extended invitation to the UAE President for a visit to Pakistan, which His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed graciously accepted.

