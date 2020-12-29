UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, UAE Working On New 'economic Roadmap'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan, UAE working on new 'economic roadmap'

Pakistan and the UAE are working on a new "economic roadmap" to boost bilateral trade volume and establish joint ventures between the two nations' businesses and chambers of commerce, senior officials said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ):Pakistan and the UAE are working on a new "economic roadmap" to boost bilateral trade volume and establish joint ventures between the two nations' businesses and chambers of commerce, senior officials said.

"We want to establish a new economic roadmap with the UAE for enhancing bilateral trade, manufacturing through joint ventures, alliances and exchange of services," said President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, who last week met with Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi.

Talking about his meeting with the UAE ambassador, Khan said the main focus was ways to enhance bilateral trade and establish alliances and joint ventures in different sectors.

"We have only $14 billion bilateral trade which is much less than actual potential," Khan said in an interview with Arab News.

"Both the countries have potential in multiple things like hospitality, retail, services and manufacturing. We are working to find the missing areas so that we can fill those gaps to boost bilateral trade," Khan added, saying many international brands based in UAE were not present in Pakistan, so both sides could collaborate to bring them here.

"There are lot of companies in UAE which are operating in the manufacturing of tiles and many other products," Khan said.

"Their distribution is going through European and Chinese. We are looking at the prospects of getting distribution of such companies to bring their products and services in Pakistan." He said many big hotel chains which are based in UAE could also be brought to Pakistan to boost the tourism sector.

"As a next step to this meeting, we are going to the Emirates next month for a meeting with the UAE chamber of commerce and other officials. We are also going to ask UAE government through the chamber to facilitate us in business visas," Khan added.

Earlier Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, said there was "good" potential to enhance trade between Pakistan and UAE, adding that Pakistani businesses needed to be more aggressive and push hard to market their products in the UAE.

"The Emirates can be the biggest market for Pakistani halal food products, meat, poultry, rice, fruits and vegetables," he said. "Another area which picking up in Pakistan is processed food and Gulf countries are the biggest market for these products." "We have got to get into a strategic alliance with UAE so that the Emirates must look to Pakistan for their food security," he added.

A statement from the ICCI said: "Pakistan has great potential to export many products to UAE. Pakistani manufacturers should do proper marketing of their exportable products to boost exports up to their actual potential. Pakistani meat products were going to Jordan and other countries from UAE, which showed that Pakistan could make a significant increase in its exports by getting better penetration in the UAE market."The statement quoted the UAE envoy as saying more than 7,000 Pakistani companies were registered in the UAE and he would work to address any challenges being faced by them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Exchange Exports Business Chambers Of Commerce China UAE Hotel Salem Alliance United Arab Emirates Chamber Market Commerce From Government Industry Billion Arab

Recent Stories

PFMA KP demands facilitation of flour industry

17 minutes ago

Imran Raza appointed ACC Faisalabad

17 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to org ..

17 minutes ago

Russian Agriculture Watchdog Allows Tomato Supplie ..

17 minutes ago

US Urges China to Release Immediately Citizen Jour ..

17 minutes ago

WHO warns coronavirus pandemic is 'not necessaril ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.