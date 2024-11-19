Open Menu

Pakistan, UK Agree To Deepen Cooperation On Climate Change Challenge

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Pakistan and the United Kingdom on Tuesday agreed to deepen the bilateral cooperation in multiple spheres including on the matters related to the challenge of climate change.

The bilateral relations were discussed as UK Under-Secretary of State for the middle East and South Asia Hamish Falconer met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here, according to a Foreign Office press release.

In the meeting, the two leaders discussed regional and bilateral issues of common interest and agreed on ways to deepen Pakistan-UK cooperation including addressing climate change-related challenges.

The deputy prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen the traditionally cordial Pakistan-UK ties.

