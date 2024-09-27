Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

(@Abdulla99267510)

Understanding reaches during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his British Counterpart Keir Starmer, on sidelines of 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2024) Pakistan and the United Kingdom have agreed to promote bilateral relations in various sectors, including trade and investment.

The understanding reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his British Counterpart Keir Starmer, on the sidelines of 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, discussion was held on Pakistan’s economic situation, while Shehbaz Sharif shed light on government’s measures for economic development, especially reforms in the Federal board of Revenue and enhancing tax-base.

The Pakistan Prime Minister apprised his British counterpart about the adverse impact of climate change, confronting the country.

Talking about Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism, Shehbaz Sharif said terrorism is a global issue and the international community will have to jointly work for the elimination of this menace.

Highlighting the United Kingdom as the third largest country in terms of investing in Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif threw light on investment opportunities and various projects in the country.

Regarding the role of expatriate Pakistanis residing in the United Kingdom for the development of both countries, the Pakistan Prime Minister reaffirmed the resolve to promote people to people contacts and exchanges to achieve mutually beneficial goals.