Open Menu

Pakistan, UK Agree To Strengthen Institutional Coordination To Improve Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan, UK agree to strengthen institutional coordination to improve ties

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan and the United Kingdom on Wednesday agreed to strengthen the institutional coordination for further improving bilateral relations.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and UK's Minister of State Lord Tariq Ahmed, on the sidelines of 10th Commonwealth Youtu Ministerial Meeting held at the Commonwealth Headquarters.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed in detail the bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the current trajectory of the ties.

The two ministers agreed to take measures for further promotion of bilateral relations.

They held deliberations over the formulation of a joint strategy to increase bilateral trade, cooperate in education and climate change sectors.

Both Foreign Minister Jilani and Lord Tariq appreciated the services of the overseas Pakistani community for the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education United Kingdom

Recent Stories

President recommends ECP to hold elections on Nov ..

President recommends ECP to hold elections on Nov 6 in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed announces opening of 11 schools ..

Mansour bin Zayed announces opening of 11 schools nationwide as part of Zayed Ed ..

16 minutes ago
 Credit card fraud costs global economy US$32 billi ..

Credit card fraud costs global economy US$32 billion, AMF study finds

31 minutes ago
 In-Depth Review: vivo Y27 Shines With Its Stylish ..

In-Depth Review: vivo Y27 Shines With Its Stylish Design and Flawless Performanc ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates scoops silver during stage 16 of ..

UAE Team Emirates scoops silver during stage 16 of Vuelta España

1 hour ago
 UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to ..

UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to AED 580 billion

2 hours ago
Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold ho ..

Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold hostage GB’s law, order situat ..

2 hours ago
 GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic lead ..

GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic leaders programme

2 hours ago
 Gates Foundation report says seven innovations cou ..

Gates Foundation report says seven innovations could save 2 million lives by 203 ..

2 hours ago
 Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan