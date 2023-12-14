Open Menu

Pakistan-UK Counter-Terrorism Dialogue Held

December 14, 2023

The inaugural session of Pakistan - United Kingdom Counter-Terrorism Dialogue was held here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The inaugural session of Pakistan - United Kingdom Counter-Terrorism Dialogue was held here on Thursday.

The Pakistan side was led by Director General (Counter Terrorism) Abdul Hameed, while the UK delegation was led by Head of Counter Terrorism and Extremism Network (CTEN) for Asia, Chris Felton.

The dialogue covered a wide range of areas, reflecting the depth and breadth of counter terrorism cooperation between Pakistan and the UK.

