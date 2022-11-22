Pakistan, UK enjoy exceptional bilateral, parliamentary ties: NA Speaker

Member of Parliament (MP) from the House of Commons (UK) and Co-Chair of the All Parliamentary Group for Pakistan Yasmin Qureshi on Tuesday paid a call on National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Member of Parliament (MP) from the House of Commons (UK) and Co-Chair of the All Parliamentary Group for Pakistan Yasmin Qureshi on Tuesday paid a call on National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf at Parliament House.

Discussing relations between the two sides, the speaker remarked that Pakistan and UK enjoyed exceptional bilateral and parliamentary ties based on mutual respect and cooperation.

He said continuous interaction between legislatures of both countries would further induce upward momentum in enhancing existing cooperation in diverse sectors.

Commenting on the parliamentary cooperation between the two sides, the speaker shared "Pakistan-UK Parliamentary Friendship Group is very vibrant and playing its active role in strengthening bilateral relations".

Moreover, high-level parliamentary exchanges would further augment relations between the two sides, he added.

The speaker also expressed gratitude to the UK parliament, its government, and particularly the Pakistani diaspora for their timely support during floods, continuously raising the issue of Kashmir, cancellation of the international debt of Pakistan in the wake of recent climate-induced catastrophe in the country, and on all other matters of bilateral concern.