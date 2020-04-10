Pakistan, UK enjoying strong, historical relations: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday said that Pakistan and United Kingdom (UK) were enjoying strong and historical bilateral relations.

The minister expressed these views during a meeting with British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner CMG who called on him here, said a press release.

Ghulam Sarwar inquired about the health of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson and conveyed his best wishes for his speedy recovery.

Dr. Christian Turner CMG thanked the minister for his efforts to evacuate 2,000 stranded UK nationals in Pakistan.

The British High Commissioner noted that the two countries have immense trade potential which should be enhanced in order to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

The minister reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment towards enhancing aviation operations with UK and assured the British High Commissioner of his full support in evacuating all stranded UK nationals in Pakistan.

The two dignitaries agreed to speed up efforts to facilitate stranded nationals of the two countries.