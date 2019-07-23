UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, UK Hold Talks On Bilateral Consultations On Arms Control, Non-proliferation, Disarmament

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The fourth round of Pakistan-United Kingdom Bilateral Consultations on Arms Control, Non-Proliferation and Disarmament was held here Tuesday where the two sides discussed issues on international arms control and non-proliferation agenda.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan delegation was led by Mohammad Kamran Akhtar, Director General (Arms Control & Disarmament). The United Kingdom's Foreign and Commonwealth Office delegation was led by Ms. Samantha Job, Director for Defence and International Security, a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

The talks were held in an open and constructive atmosphere, with the two sides discussing issues on international arms control and non-proliferation agenda.

The delegations also discussed issues relating to global and regional security and stability, as well as areas of cooperation and collaboration in multilateral fora.

There was an agreement that these talks were valuable and remain an important element of the ongoing engagement between both countries on Arms Control, Non-Proliferation and Disarmament issues.

The two sides agreed to hold the following meeting in London next year, the statement said.

