Pakistan, UK hold virtual consultations on arms control, non-proliferation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan and the United Kingdom, in their fifth round of bilateral consultations on arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament, have expressed commitment to enhance coordination at multilateral fora.

Mohammad Kamran Akhtar, Director General (Arms Control & Disarmament) Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad and Samantha Job (Director Defence and International Security) Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, United Kingdom, led their respective sides at the virtual meeting held on Tuesday.

The Foreign Office said the meeting held in a constructive environment discussed issues related to arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament besides exchanging views on global and regional security.

The two sides agreed to hold the sixth round of consultations next year on a mutually agreed date, the Foreign Office said.

