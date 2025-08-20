Pakistan, UK pledge deeper cooperation on democracy, overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) In a significant meeting Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry met with British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriott, to explore ways to strengthen democratic institutions, support overseas Pakistanis, and enhance bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Barrister Chaudhry highlighted Pakistan's democratic journey, emphasizing the importance of constructive dialogue and robust institutions in sustaining democracy.

The discussions underscored the mutual interest in fostering a strong and stable democratic framework, with a focus on promoting good governance and citizen engagement.

The meeting also touched on matters concerning Pakistani-origin citizens in the UK, including taxation and general facilitation.

Ms. Marriott welcomed ongoing efforts to support overseas Pakistanis and expressed interest in further collaboration to enhance services for the diaspora.

On domestic reforms, Barrister Chaudhry stressed the importance of empowered local governments in delivering services and advancing development.

He also highlighted the efforts being taken by Pakistan's government to counter misinformation and project its narrative internationally.

Barrister Danyal, an active member of the Parliamentary Committees on SDGs related to Poverty Alleviation and Education extended an invitation to Ms. Marriott to observe education reforms he has undertaken in his constituency. His efforts focus on building international-standard institutions and increasing enrollment in public schools. The meeting participants also discussed different strategies to alleviate poverty and improve the standard of living of people living below the poverty line.

The Parliamentary Secretary reaffirmed his commitment to advancing communication strategies, supporting overseas Pakistanis, and ensuring citizens remain at the center of policy making.