Pakistan, UK share deep-rooted and broad-based ties: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked United Kingdom Premier for his message of felicitation.

He said Pakistan and UK share deep-rooted and broad-based ties.

He resolved to working closely with UK government to further expand longstanding friendship and take multifaceted relationship to the next level.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister.

In a tweet, he said United Kingdom and Pakistan have a longstanding relationship and our people share deep ties. He expressed hope for working together on areas of shared interest.