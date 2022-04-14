UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, UK Share Deep-rooted And Broad-based Ties: Shehbaz Sharif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 14, 2022 | 01:52 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked United Kingdom Premier for his message of felicitation.

He said Pakistan and UK share deep-rooted and broad-based ties.

He resolved to working closely with UK government to further expand longstanding friendship and take multifaceted relationship to the next level.

In a tweet, he said United Kingdom and Pakistan have a longstanding relationship and our people share deep ties. He expressed hope for working together on areas of shared interest.

