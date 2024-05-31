Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination among LEAs

(@Abdulla99267510)

The LoI was signed in the presence of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and British Home Secretary James Cleverly in London.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2024) Pakistan and Britain have signed the Letter of Intent (LoI) to improve coordination amongst their law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and in criminal cases.

The LoI was signed in the presence of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and British Home Secretary James Cleverly in London.

The initiative will help combat illegal migration in addition to fostering cooperation in drug prevention and crime investigations on serious matters.

Its implementation will be done by a Joint Steering Committee.

The committee will include representatives from the Interior Ministry, the National Police Bureau and the British High Commission.

It will also improve joint cooperation in combating illicit financial threats and bilateral assistance in tracking crimes at air and sea borders.

Earlier, during a meeting, Mohsin Naqvi and James Cleverly discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations