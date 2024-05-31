Open Menu

Pakistan, UK Sign LoI To Improve Coordination Among LEAs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 31, 2024 | 04:56 PM

Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination among LEAs

The LoI was signed in the presence of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and British Home Secretary James Cleverly in London.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2024) Pakistan and Britain have signed the Letter of Intent (LoI) to improve coordination amongst their law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and in criminal cases.

The LoI was signed in the presence of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and British Home Secretary James Cleverly in London.

The initiative will help combat illegal migration in addition to fostering cooperation in drug prevention and crime investigations on serious matters.

Its implementation will be done by a Joint Steering Committee.

The committee will include representatives from the Interior Ministry, the National Police Bureau and the British High Commission.

It will also improve joint cooperation in combating illicit financial threats and bilateral assistance in tracking crimes at air and sea borders.

Earlier, during a meeting, Mohsin Naqvi and James Cleverly discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Interior Ministry Interior Minister London Criminals From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime i ..

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation

2 hours ago
 Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accou ..

Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against En ..

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

3 hours ago
 Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

8 hours ago
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

17 hours ago
 Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

17 hours ago
 First women-led home appliances workshop opens in ..

First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan

17 hours ago
 Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

17 hours ago
 Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corri ..

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor

17 hours ago
 Training vital for positive use of technology: Sha ..

Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan