UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, UK To Join Hands To Eliminate Hate Content On Social, Online Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Pakistan, UK to join hands to eliminate hate content on social, online media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan and United Kingdom on Wednesday agreed to work together to eliminate content related to hate and terrorist attitudes on social and online media.

The decision was made during a meeting between Acting British High Commissioner Andrew Dagleish and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

During the meeting, the promotion of bilateral diplomatic relations including cooperation in various fields of media, digital media, media training and filmmaking was also discussed.

The minister congratulated the ambassador and the people of UK over the coronation of King Charles III.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to the United Kingdom and his participation in the coronation of King Charles III were manifestation of the friendship based on respect and trust between the two countries.

Stating that Pakistan attached special importance to bilateral relations with Britain, she expressed the determination to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

During discussion on the cooperation in film policy and media training, the minister said film and drama played an important role in highlighting the culture and positive identity of any country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb appreciated the role of British government for development of health, education, governance and human resource in Pakistan.

She said Pakistan government would get help from Britain's modern media curriculum to provide training to journalists.

The Acting British High Commissioner appreciated the progress made in the information sector including the economic policies of the present government of Pakistan.

He hailed Pakistan's improvement of 7 ranks in the Global Media Freedom Index and congratulated the Information Minister over the achievement.

The High Commissioner also assured all possible cooperation to reduce the economic crisis of Pakistan andexpressed his good wishes and deep interest in promoting bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Film And Movies Information Minister Education Visit Maryam Aurangzeb Progress United Kingdom Media All From Government

Recent Stories

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

25 minutes ago
 IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed acce ..

IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed access to internet by every citize ..

37 minutes ago
 The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Lo ..

The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Look into vivo's Smartphone Inno ..

2 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import ..

ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import of Urea fertilizer

3 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its ..

Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its own and adjacent regions

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constitution Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.