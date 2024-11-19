Open Menu

Pakistan, UK Underscore Shared Interest In Trade, Investment Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Pakistan, UK underscore shared interest in trade, investment cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan) Hamish Falconer on Tuesday met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar here wherein two sides reaffirmed the importance of strong bilateral relations underscoring the shared interest in promoting cooperation in trade, investment and climate action.

Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussed regional issues of common interest, according to a Foreign Office press release.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Parliamentary Under Secretary Falconer noted the strong convergence between Pakistan and the United Kingdom on a wide range of bilateral and regional issues.

The deputy prime minister emphasized the importance of transforming the close relationship between the two countries into an enhanced strategic partnership, commensurate with the rich history of Pakistan-UK cooperation and in line with the aspirations of the 1.

7 million-strong British Pakistani community.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar also briefed the Parliamentary Under Secretary Falconer on Pakistan’s perspective on Afghanistan and the evolving situation in South Asia. He stressed that the resolution of longstanding disputes, including the core Jammu and Kashmir dispute, was critical to achieving lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

Parliamentary Under Secretary Falconer thanked the deputy prime minister for receiving him and underlined the importance accorded by the United Kingdom to its relations with Pakistan. He added that the UK was looking forward to working with Pakistan at the UN Security Council.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Afghanistan Resolution Prime Minister Foreign Office United Nations Ishaq Dar Jammu United Kingdom Middle East Asia

Recent Stories

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

1 hour ago
 US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

2 hours ago
 Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola ..

Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coa ..

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

3 hours ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

4 hours ago
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

7 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

16 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

16 hours ago
 Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institut ..

Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan