Pakistan, UK Worked Tirelessly For Safe Travel Amidst COVID-19: Envoy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Pakistan, UK worked tirelessly for safe travel amidst COVID-19: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :British High Commissioner in Pakistan Christian Turner Saturday said that both Pakistan and the UK had tirelessly worked to support continued safe travel between the two countries while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The envoy said this on Twitter in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan's tweet on June 20 announcing to partially open airspace by June 21 for international flights mainly to help the overseas workers.

"Thank you for your efforts. Mushkil waqt mein dost hi saath dehthe hein (A friend in need is a friend indeed)," the envoy commented.

