'Pakistan, UK Working On Sharing Data Of Corrupt'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:10 PM

'Pakistan, UK working on sharing data of corrupt'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Country head of the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency (NCA) Usman Ahmed Thursday said Pakistan and the UK were working to share the data of corrupt elements, Addressing an anti-corruption seminar organised here by the National Accountabilty Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day, he said the anti-corruption departments of the two countries exchanged corruption related information on daily basis.

He said Pakistan had won many corruption cases in the UK. An International Centre in the UK was extending cooperation for fighting corruption cases there, he added.

Ahmed said NAB and the NCA had jointly recovered the looted amount from the corrupt elements and that collaboration would continue in future also.

He said the UK was working closely with Pakistan for the eradication of corruption. "The menace affects every person and makes the country's economy weaker. Corruption also violates basic human rights besides increasing poverty," he added.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said NAB was working on a three-pronged strategy of increasing awareness, ensuring laws enforcement and eradication of corruption.

He said Pakistani and foreign institutions were closely working on eradication of corruption. Anti-corruption measures were being taken against corrupt mafia at all levels.

NAB, he said, had taken action against former prime ministers and presidents on the allegations of corruption. For the first time in the history, action was being taken against influential persons, he added.

Mangi regretted that some elements criticised NAB without any cogent reason while all such cases were referred to it by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said NAB officers were performing their duties honestly and taking action against the corrupt as a national duty and that too without caring about their social status. NAB officials had no affiliation with any particular group or individual as they were performing their duties as per law.

He said in the past the corrupt elements had to face the wrath of society through social boycott but now they were given respect due to their wealth. Such attitude needed to be changed, he stressed.

Eminent poet Anwer Masood presented his anti-corruption poetry before the audience.

Prizes were also distributed among the winners of declamation contest.

