Open Menu

Pakistan, Ukraine To Strengthen Cultural And Heritage Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Pakistan, Ukraine to strengthen cultural and heritage ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Pakistan and Ukraine have agreed to deepen cooperation in culture and heritage, with both sides underscoring the role of cultural diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations.

This was revealed during a meeting between Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and First Secretary at the Embassy of Ukraine, Ms. Oksana Patriaeva.

Both welcomed proposals to expand people-to-people linkages and showcase the two countries’ rich cultural traditions.

Ms. Patriaeva proposed setting up a Ukrainian Book Corner at the National library of Pakistan to introduce Ukrainian literature, history, and arts to local audiences.

She also expressed interest in cultural exchange programs, film collaborations, exhibitions, and arts-based initiatives. “Pakistan is a beautiful country with warm-hearted people. We have always valued the support of the Government of Pakistan and want to further strengthen cultural contacts,” she said.

The Minister assured full support for the initiatives, designating a focal person to coordinate the process. He suggested joint exhibitions, cultural shows, and exchange programs, as well as expanding existing MoUs on culture, heritage, and literature. He also invited Ukraine to participate in Lok Virsa’s annual Lok Mela with a dedicated pavilion featuring Ukrainian cuisine, crafts, and performances.

Ms. Patriaeva welcomed the invitation and shared plans to bring Ukrainian artists and films to Pakistan, along with visits to heritage sites such as Mohenjo-daro and Harappa.

Highlighting the government’s efforts to revive the film industry, the Minister offered Ukrainian cultural delegations the use of galleries in Karachi and Lahore for exhibitions.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to fast-track cultural cooperation and explore new avenues for heritage-based engagement.

Recent Stories

EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn glob ..

EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn global ResponsibleSteel™ certifi ..

12 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement ..

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

27 minutes ago
 Council of Europe urges members to refrain from ar ..

Council of Europe urges members to refrain from arms transfers over Gaza human r ..

27 minutes ago
 Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Co ..

Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H1 2025

1 hour ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches Sky Sup ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches Sky Support Complex

1 hour ago
 COP30 in Brazil: Agribusiness sector seeks to posi ..

COP30 in Brazil: Agribusiness sector seeks to position itself as part of climate ..

1 hour ago
Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in ..

Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in Q2

2 hours ago
 Italian exports up 4.9% YoY in June 2025

Italian exports up 4.9% YoY in June 2025

2 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety ..

Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety and Security Building in Maldi ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organis ..

Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organisational structure

2 hours ago
 Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strate ..

Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strategic shareholder

3 hours ago
 Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on Au ..

Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on August 25

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan