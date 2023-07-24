Open Menu

Pakistan Ulema Council, Church Of Pakistan Leadership To Hold Crucial Meeting On Quran Burning Incidents On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Pakistan Ulema Council, Church of Pakistan leadership to hold crucial meeting on Quran burning incidents on Tuesday

In response to the recent incidents of burning the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark, the leadership of the Pakistan Ulema Council and the Church of Pakistan are set to convene a significant meeting on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :In response to the recent incidents of burning the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark, the leadership of the Pakistan Ulema Council and the Church of Pakistan are set to convene a significant meeting on Tuesday.

The anticipated gathering aims to address and announce key decisions pertaining to the alarming desecration of the Holy Quran, which has sparked international outrage. Leaders from both the Muslim and Christian communities will come together to deliberate on the gravity of the situation and explore measures to foster interreligious harmony in the wake of these distressing events.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi will be in attendance, alongside President of the Church of Pakistan, Bishop Azad Marchal, and distinguished Ulema and Mashaykh and representatives from various faiths.

Following the pivotal meeting, Ashrafi and Marchal will address a press conference alongside other religious leaders. The press conference is expected to shed light on the outcomes of the gathering and outline the proposed initiatives to address the issue at hand.

The meeting stands as a testament to Pakistan's commitment to religious tolerance and unity, and it is hoped that the decisions taken will contribute to fostering greater understanding and respect among diverse religious communities both within the country and on the international stage.

As the world watches closely, the collaborative efforts of the Pakistan Ulema Council and the Church of Pakistan are anticipated to mark a pivotal step towards promoting global harmony and religious coexistence.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bishop Sweden Denmark Church Muslim Christian From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Two suspects held in injured condition after encou ..

Two suspects held in injured condition after encounter

10 minutes ago
 Police security on 6th Muharram

Police security on 6th Muharram

10 minutes ago
 Second Ethraa Career Fair supports banking, financ ..

Second Ethraa Career Fair supports banking, financial sector with 400 job openin ..

18 minutes ago
 UN Calls on 'All Sides' to Avoid Further Escalatio ..

UN Calls on 'All Sides' to Avoid Further Escalation After Drone Attack on Moscow

10 minutes ago
 Russian Children Rights Watchdog Unaware of Talks ..

Russian Children Rights Watchdog Unaware of Talks With Turks, Saudis on Ukrainia ..

10 minutes ago
 Man injured in blast in Quetta

Man injured in blast in Quetta

17 minutes ago
Lawmakers highlight urgent constituency issues in ..

Lawmakers highlight urgent constituency issues in NA

17 minutes ago
 People to verify their vote by July 20, 2023: DEC ..

People to verify their vote by July 20, 2023: DEC Mirpurkhas

4 minutes ago
 CCoIGCT approves G2G agreement between UAE and Pak ..

CCoIGCT approves G2G agreement between UAE and Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Man accused for dual murders arrested

Man accused for dual murders arrested

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to mitigate hardships of GB's peopl ..

Govt committed to mitigate hardships of GB's people: Minister for Law and Justic ..

4 minutes ago
 ED vacant post in HEC to be filled soon: Rana Tanv ..

ED vacant post in HEC to be filled soon: Rana Tanveer

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan