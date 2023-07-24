Pakistan Ulema Council, Church of Pakistan leadership to hold crucial meeting on Quran burning incidents on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :In response to the recent incidents of burning the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark, the leadership of the Pakistan Ulema Council and the Church of Pakistan are set to convene a significant meeting on Tuesday.

The anticipated gathering aims to address and announce key decisions pertaining to the alarming desecration of the Holy Quran, which has sparked international outrage. Leaders from both the Muslim and Christian communities will come together to deliberate on the gravity of the situation and explore measures to foster interreligious harmony in the wake of these distressing events.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi will be in attendance, alongside President of the Church of Pakistan, Bishop Azad Marchal, and distinguished Ulema and Mashaykh and representatives from various faiths.

Following the pivotal meeting, Ashrafi and Marchal will address a press conference alongside other religious leaders. The press conference is expected to shed light on the outcomes of the gathering and outline the proposed initiatives to address the issue at hand.

The meeting stands as a testament to Pakistan's commitment to religious tolerance and unity, and it is hoped that the decisions taken will contribute to fostering greater understanding and respect among diverse religious communities both within the country and on the international stage.

As the world watches closely, the collaborative efforts of the Pakistan Ulema Council and the Church of Pakistan are anticipated to mark a pivotal step towards promoting global harmony and religious coexistence.