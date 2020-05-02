UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Ulema Council Fixes Rs 90 As Fitrana

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 09:56 PM

Pakistan Ulema Council fixes Rs 90 as Fitrana

The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Darul Ifta Pakistan have fixed minimum Fitrana amount for current Islamic year as Rs 90 in accordance with the wheat price

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Darul Ifta Pakistan have fixed minimum Fitrana amount for current Islamic year as Rs 90 in accordance with the wheat price.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, while calculating on the price of barley, the Fitrana amount has been fixed as Rs 250, on dates Rs 1100 and on raisin the Fitrana amount will be Rs1900.

These minimum Fitrana amounts have been fixed in accordance with the prices of food staples in all major cities of the country.

Darul Ifta Pakistan and Pakistan Ulema Council have also appealed to the public to distribute Sadqat and Fitrana amounts among the needy people ahead of Eidul Fitr in the wake of coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

PUC chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Mufti Muhammad Umar Farooq, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Asad Zakariya Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Shafi Qasmi and Maulana Aseedur Rehman stated that affluent people in the country should pay Sadqat and Fitrana according to their wealth and status.

Some people having ailments and unable to observe fasts during the Holy month of Ramazan, should pay Fidya of 30 days to deserving people.

Ashrafi also said that any Muslim who posses any precious item of worth more than 52.5 Tola Silver and 7.5 Tola gold, he should pay Sadqat on eve of Eidul Fitr.

It is mandatory that ahead of going for prayer of Eidul Fitr, one must pay Fitrana amount to the needy people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Gold Silver Prayer Muslim Mufti All Wheat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New York State Reports 299 COVID-19 Deaths in Past ..

2 minutes ago

Officials of district administration visit Mosques ..

2 minutes ago

Two die, two injure in road mishaps

3 minutes ago

UK COVID-19 Death Tally Surpasses 28,000 - Officia ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Army distributes rations among 500 needy ..

3 minutes ago

Merkel Says EU-Made COVID-19 Vaccines to Be Availa ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.