Pakistan Ulema Council fixes Rs 90 as Fitrana

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Darul Ifta Pakistan have fixed minimum Fitrana amount for current Islamic year as Rs 90 in accordance with the wheat price.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, while calculating on the price of barley, the Fitrana amount has been fixed as Rs 250, on dates Rs 1100 and on raisin the Fitrana amount will be Rs1900.

These minimum Fitrana amounts have been fixed in accordance with the prices of food staples in all major cities of the country.

Darul Ifta Pakistan and Pakistan Ulema Council have also appealed to the public to distribute Sadqat and Fitrana amounts among the needy people ahead of Eidul Fitr in the wake of coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

PUC chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Mufti Muhammad Umar Farooq, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Asad Zakariya Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Shafi Qasmi and Maulana Aseedur Rehman stated that affluent people in the country should pay Sadqat and Fitrana according to their wealth and status.

Some people having ailments and unable to observe fasts during the Holy month of Ramazan, should pay Fidya of 30 days to deserving people.

Ashrafi also said that any Muslim who posses any precious item of worth more than 52.5 Tola Silver and 7.5 Tola gold, he should pay Sadqat on eve of Eidul Fitr.

It is mandatory that ahead of going for prayer of Eidul Fitr, one must pay Fitrana amount to the needy people.