Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) condemns mob lynching over blasphemy allegations

The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) has strongly condemned the sad incident of lynching of a man over blasphemy allegations in Nankana Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) has strongly condemned the sad incident of lynching of a man over blasphemy allegations in Nankana Sahib.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, PUC Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that the inhuman incident was against Islamic laws and teachings. He said that violent mob also attacked the police station to take out the accused from the police custody.

The chairman said that PUC was demanding strict action against the criminals. He added that the person accused of desecrating the Quran was forcefully taken out of Warburton Police Station in Nankana Sahib and was lynched and torched to death, was inhuman act, which was condemnable.

If someone had committed a crime, then the court had a right to punish. No group, individual or organisation had the right to take law into their hands, he asserted.

Ashrafi said that the sad incident was a clear violation of Islamic laws and it was hoped that Punjab government would take immediate steps in this matter.

The religious scholars from across the country and leadership of different schools of thought strongly condemned the inhuman incident, he said.