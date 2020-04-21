UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) To Observe Upcoming Friday As Youm-e-Tobah

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:30 PM

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) to observe upcoming Friday as Youm-e-Tobah

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) will observe upcoming Friday as 'Youm-e-Tobah, Rehmat and Youm-e-Dua' in all over the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) : Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) will observe upcoming Friday as 'Youm-e-Tobah, Rehmat and Youm-e-Dua' in all over the country.

This was stated by Central Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Tahir ul Hassan here on Tuesday.

He said that the arrangements would be made for special prayers for safety from the coronavirus pandemic during Ramazan.

He said that it is the responsibility of Ulema to cooperate with government in efforts to control spread of coronavirus and create awareness among common man about precautionary measures from the pandemic.

He said: "They should give lesson of keeping social distance, maintaining physical distance and other preventive measures in Ramazan." While appreciating the role of Ulema, religious leaders and scholars in welfare of society, he said that they were respectful segments of the society.

Central Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Ulema Council assured that Ulema would ensure implementation on 20-point strategy agreed upon for Ramazan in a meeting of Ulema with President of Pakistan Arif Alvi for holding Namaz and Taravih at mosques and Imam Bargahs.

Related Topics

Pakistan President Of Pakistan Man Namaz All From Government Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet approves to make inquiry report on ..

21 minutes ago

AVLC arrests motorbike lifter, recovers stolen mot ..

12 minutes ago

Poland Has No Plans to Revise Military Procurement ..

12 minutes ago

Watchdog Urges Syrian Kurds, Int'l Coalition to Su ..

12 minutes ago

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urges India ..

9 minutes ago

Smart walk through sanitizing gate at HMC installe ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.