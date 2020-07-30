UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Ulema Council To Observe 'Youm E Istehsal' On Aug 5

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan Ulema council to observe 'Youm e Istehsal' on Aug 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council on Wednesday announced to observe 'Youm e Istehsal' to condemn the annexation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK) on its anniversary on August 5, 2019.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi while addressing a Press conference here stated that all Religious Organizations would jointly observe the 'Youm e Istehsal'.

He said religious scholars have unanimously supported and endorsed the endeavours for Religious harmony in the country.

Leading Ulema and Scholars of different religious schools of thought have urged public to observe preventive and precautionary measure on eve of Eidul Azha following reduction in Coronavirus pandemic.

More Stories From Pakistan

