Pakistan Ulema Council Urged People To Help Making Lockdown Success

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 07:46 PM

Pakistan Ulema Council urged people to help making lockdown success

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Monday asked the people to stay at home for making the lock down a success which aimed at preventing the spread of deadly virus among masses.

Chairman PUC Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and others said in a statement that the health experts have emphasised the people to confine themselves at home to avoid the spread of pandemic. The people are bound to follow the instructions of the experts and government.

He said the people should avoid large gatherings, hand shake, stay at home and seek blessings of Almighty Allah. Coronavirus could only be contained by taking precautionary measures and with the help of Almighty Allah and repenting sins and seeking pardon from the Almighty Allah.

The people are bound to obey the government and ulema instruction for their own safety. the people should stay at home, recite the verses of holy Quran. Our beloved Prophet has emphasized on Dua and Dhikr as main parts of the believers' daily routines to help saving from pandemic.

Taking precautionary measures to save oneself from any epidemic is not against islam and the people should obey government's instructions in this regard.

Islam emphasised saving himself from diseases and also protecting others from any contagious diseases.

