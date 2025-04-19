Pakistan, UN Discuss Enhanced Cooperation In Peace Missions
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, met with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, General Jean-Pierre Lacroix, during his visit to the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad.
The two sides discussed strengthening collaboration between Pakistan and the United Nations in peacekeeping missions across the globe.
Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha, and UN Secretary-General's Advisor Faisal Shahkar were also present during the high-level meeting.
Welcoming the UN dignitary, Minister Mohsin Naqvi reaffirmed Pakistan’s long-standing commitment to global peace and its continued support for UN peacekeeping efforts. He highlighted the significant contributions made by Pakistani military and police officers in various UN peacekeeping missions over the years, describing their performance as exemplary and professional.
Naqvi noted that after several years, Pakistani police officers are once again actively participating in UN missions, and many are currently serving in various regions under the UN flag. “We will continue to provide all possible support to future peacekeeping missions,” he assured.
Expressing pride in the achievements of Pakistan’s law enforcement, the minister said it was a matter of honor that a senior officer from the Pakistan Police Service is currently heading UN Police operations.
He stressed the importance of incorporating modern technology to enhance the effectiveness of peacekeeping missions globally.
In a significant proposal, Minister Naqvi offered to host regional training courses for UN peacekeeping personnel at Pakistan’s National Police Academy. He stated that the academy is undergoing a comprehensive reorganization to meet international standards and is being equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to enhance the capacity and training of police officers.
He also emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to gender inclusion, highlighting efforts to provide equal opportunities to women in the country’s police force in line with the UN’s gender policy.
UN Under-Secretary-General General Jean-Pierre Lacroix appreciated the contributions of Pakistani officers and acknowledged the personal efforts of Minister Mohsin Naqvi in facilitating the re-deployment of Pakistani police personnel in UN peace missions. He also lauded Pakistan’s continued dedication to promoting peace even in challenging circumstances.
The meeting marks a step forward in Pakistan's collaboration with the United Nations, reinforcing its role as a vital contributor to global peace and security.
Recent Stories
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four held over illegal gas decanting:3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, UN discuss enhanced cooperation in peace missions3 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister praises CTD for successful operation against terrorists in Duki3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM praises security forces for successful operation in Duki3 minutes ago
-
Renowned writer playwright, writer Imtiaz Ali Taj remembered33 minutes ago
-
Over 0.3 mln children to administer polio vaccine43 minutes ago
-
PFA takes stern action against substandard food units in Raiwind53 minutes ago
-
Various cities shaken by 5.9 magnitude earthquake on Saturday2 hours ago
-
Heatwave can cause premature aging, skin cancer risk, warns skin specialist2 hours ago
-
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 192 hours ago
-
Kheal Das Kohistani credits PML-N leadership for navigating country out of default3 hours ago
-
Houses, orchards destroyed as heavy rains, hailstorm wreak havoc in IIOJK4 hours ago