Pakistan, UN-Habitat Agree To Develop National Urban Development Strategy
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 06:48 PM
Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik, met with UN-Habitat Senior Advisor Jawed Ali Khan on Wednesday to discuss sustainable urban development strategies amid growing urbanization challenges
The two officials emphasized the need for climate-resilient and inclusive urban planning to manage Pakistan’s rapidly expanding cities.
They agreed to formulate a National Urban Development Strategy, aiming to create a unified framework for sustainable urban growth across the country.
"Coordinated efforts are essential to ensure environmentally responsible urban development," the minister stated, highlighting the partnership’s focus on innovative solutions.
