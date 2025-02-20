Pakistan, UN Women Strengthen Collaboration On Gender Equality & Women’s Empowerment
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 10:25 PM
A UN Women delegation, headed by Country Representative Jamshed Kazi, met with Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, to discuss Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to advance gender equality and enhance women’s participation across all sectors
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A UN Women delegation, headed by Country Representative Jamshed Kazi, met with Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, to discuss Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to advance gender equality and enhance women’s participation across all sectors.
The Minister warmly welcomed Jamshed Kazi on his new assignment and expressed optimism about strengthening Pakistan’s collaboration with UN Women to accelerate progress on women’s rights and empowerment.
The meeting reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to fostering an inclusive society through policy reforms, institutional strengthening, and international partnerships.
Various initiatives related to women’s legal rights, economic participation, and gender mainstreaming were discussed.
Among the key topics was the Prime Minister’s Women Empowerment Package 2024, a landmark initiative designed to enhance women’s participation in governance, economic activities, workforce integration, financial inclusion, political representation, and access to justice.
The Minister emphasized that Pakistan is actively implementing the directives issued under this package, focusing on legislative advancements, institutional support, and data-driven policy making to bridge the gender gap effectively.
The upcoming Gender Parity Report, set to be launched on International Women’s Day 2025, was also discussed. This report will provide a comprehensive analysis of gender-related indicators, highlighting progress in multiple sectors. While Pakistan has made significant reforms to enhance gender inclusivity, challenges in data collection and reporting mechanisms continue to impact international rankings, despite substantial on-ground efforts.
The UN Women delegation commended Pakistan’s efforts in advancing gender equality and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the government in policy development, capacity-building programs, and institutional collaborations. Both sides emphasized the need for enhanced data analytics and evidence-based decision-making to accurately reflect Pakistan’s achievements in gender parity.
The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties reaffirming their dedication to strengthening collaboration in legal reforms, policy development, and inclusive governance frameworks to ensure sustained progress in women’s empowerment.
Recent Stories
IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement to strengthen cooperation in ..
Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price AED1.45-1.50
DUBAI GAMES 2025 gets underway with rousing contests in Battle of Government cat ..
Iran bags Asian Taekwondo C’ship title
Pakistan, UN Women Strengthen Collaboration on Gender Equality & Women’s Empow ..
ATC records statements of 3 witnesses in May-9 riot case
Recent rainfall to leave excellent impact on standing crops
UAE President attends NAVDEX
CDA Board approves land allotment for Police University
DIFC unveils flagship future of finance report series
RAKEZ enters strategic partnership with Praxis, Equevu
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.95 billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, UN Women Strengthen Collaboration on Gender Equality & Women’s Empowerment2 minutes ago
-
ATC records statements of 3 witnesses in May-9 riot case2 minutes ago
-
CDA Board approves land allotment for Police University6 minutes ago
-
BISP aims to empower women of the country, Senator Rubina khalid6 minutes ago
-
Workshop held on canal modernization, sindh water and agriculture transformation projects6 minutes ago
-
ASEAN media delegation visits PEMRA6 minutes ago
-
CS reviews preparations for Ramazan2 hours ago
-
SACM for ensuring corporate accountability by advancing human rights2 hours ago
-
Two killed, three injured in Panjgur firing2 hours ago
-
Solar panels to be provided to the areas without electricity: Nasir Shah2 hours ago
-
Islamabad Bar Association, Minhaj-ul-Quran host book fair2 hours ago
-
Governor Kundi calls for overhaul of economic models to drive national growth3 hours ago