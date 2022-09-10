UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Under Severe Dollar Liquidity Crunch Amid Massive Floods

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 10, 2022 | 12:24 PM

Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid massive floods

Several leaders and economists have advised Islamabad to make request to the IMF for the provision of a Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) or Natural Calamity Response-related funding facility.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2022) Pakistan is still reeling under a severe Dollar liquidity crunch due to damage to macroeconomic fundamentals by massive flooding..

There is no change in the situation even much-awaited $1.16b IMF tranche has been recieved by Pakistan..

Islamabad, however, has not yet made any fresh request on expectations of a lukewarm response from the Washington-based international lender.

The IMF programme under $6.5 billion was restored in late August after it was stalled in February 2022 under the previous PTI-led regime when it provided unfunded fuel and electricity subsidies.

Pakistan's Currency is pressure while economists believed the rupee-dollar parity to improve after the revival of the IMF programme the recent catastrophic floods caused further damage to the economy.

The exchange rate is under immense pressure in recent days whereby the rupee nosedived 9% against the US dollar.

Besides this, the worst performance of the agriculture sector will put pressure on increased demand for commodities imports and if Pakistan fails to generate desired levels of dollar inflows it might create food shortages in the current fiscal year.

The economic experts believe that Pakistan will have to import additional cotton worth $2 billion during the ongoing fiscal year because it witnessed severe damages in the wake of flash floods affecting those areas of Sindh where the cotton production was destroyed completely.

