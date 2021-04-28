Pakistan Understands 'Grave Consequences' of Civil War Erupting in Afghanistan - US Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Pakistani leaders understand their country will face serious consequences if neighboring Afghanistan should erupt into a civil war between the Taliban and Afghan government, US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"Pakistan's leaders have emphasized publicly and to US officials that they do not support a military takeover by the Taliban. I believe they understand that not only Afghanistan, but their country too will face grave consequences in the event of a return to a wider civil war," Khalilzad said during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Afghanistan.