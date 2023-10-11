Open Menu

Pakistan, UNICEF Join Hands To Eradicate Polio

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2023 | 06:06 PM

In a monumental step towards the eradication of polio, the Government of Pakistan, in collaboration with UNICEF, marked a historic milestone on Wednesday as they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a formal ceremony

The journey to this moment began with the Government of Pakistan declaring a state of emergency in 2011, launching an unwavering effort to combat polio.

The journey to this moment began with the Government of Pakistan declaring a state of emergency in 2011, launching an unwavering effort to combat polio.

Substantial financial resources, including grants and loans, were channelled into the Polio Emergency Program.

During this crucial phase, the government committed $155 million to the cause and, in a testament to global solidarity, secured an additional $100 million in support from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).

Secretary National Health Services Iftikhar Shallwani expressed profound gratitude for this vital financial support.

The meticulous groundwork is evident as all necessary documentation was successfully completed, and IsDB recently formalized its commitment by signing the Murabaha agreement just two days ago.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Federal Secretary Iftikhar Shallwani made a priority call to UNICEF, leading to the signing of the MoU today.

This document paves the way for the procurement of vaccines critical to the Polio Emergency Program, bringing hope to countless lives.

The signing ceremony saw the Federal Secretary and the country representative of UNICEF exchange signed documents, cementing their shared vision to eliminate polio.

In a heartfelt expression of appreciation, the Federal Secretary extended gratitude to all individuals and organizations that have steadfastly supported this program during these critical times.

Additionally, they revealed ongoing efforts to secure an additional $55 million from the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, emphasizing the comprehensive financial commitment required to combat polio effectively.

It's imperative to highlight that the total cost of this ambitious five-year project (2022-2026) stands at $798 million.

The remainder of the necessary funds will be sourced through the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, with generous contributions from donors and partners.

This partnership between the Government of Pakistan and UNICEF, WHO, Rotary, BMGF, and other partners stand as a beacon of hope and resilience in the global fight against polio. "Today's signing is a resounding declaration that together, we can create a polio-free world."

