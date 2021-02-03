Pakistan, UNICEF sign MoU to compile Adolescence Equality Index

Pakistan and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to compile an Adolescence Equality Index, aimed at looking into the problems being faced by the youth of 10-19 years age bracket and finding their solution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ):Pakistan and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to compile an Adolescence Equality Index, aimed at looking into the problems being faced by the youth of 10-19 years age bracket and finding their solution.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar and UNICEF's representative Aida Girma signed the MoU of collaboration and cooperation under the PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Usman Dar said the index would help make effective legislation, keeping in view the problems of a certain age group.

Under the MoU, he said, a PM's Kamyab Junior Programme would be introduced for the welfare of the children falling in the age bracket of 10 to 19 years.

Aida Girma said UNICEF would provide technical assistance to Pakistan in preparing the Adolescence Equality Index and imparting training to the staffers concerned, besides extending help in reviewing the social sector policies concerning the children.