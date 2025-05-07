Open Menu

Pakistan United Against Enemy Aggression; Shafqat Ali Shah

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Every Pakistani stands united with the armed forces and nation in defending the country, and will not allow enemy forces to set foot on Pakistan's sacred land, senior politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah said in his statement on Wednesday. Shah strongly condemned the Indian government's attack on civilians and mosques, labeling it a cowardly act that reflects India's traditional behavior.

He called upon the entire nation to rise up against Indian aggression, stating that every citizen, soldier, and child will perform their duty to defend Pakistan.

The Pakistani nation is united and ready to respond to India's cowardly actions, he said.

Syed Shafqat Ali Shah said that the armed forces have given a befitting reply to Indian aggression, filling the nation with pride.

He also expressed regret over the martyrdom of innocent civilians in Indian attacks and emphasized that Pakistan seeks peace but will not compromise on its defense. The nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the armed forces, with high spirits and determination, he added.

