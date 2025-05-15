Pakistan united against Indian aggression: Musadik Malik

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik on Thursday said that the Pakistani nation, armed forces, and media stood united against Indian infiltration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik on Thursday said that the Pakistani nation, armed forces, and media stood united against Indian infiltration.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the recent conflict with India demonstrated Pakistan’s military strength and national unity.

The minister said that India’s three major defense claims had been challenged. “Their belief in superiority in conventional warfare has been broken. Their pride in Rafale jets was shattered, and their air defense system was also destroyed,” he said.

Malik stressed that our aim is the welfare of our poor through development, not war. On the other hand, India, under the Hindutva ideology, is oppressing minorities and threatening regional peace.

He said the short-term goal was to give a strong response and restore peace through a ceasefire. The medium-term objective is to address water issues with India through dialogue. “An attack on water is an attack on civilization and will not be tolerated,” he added.

He said the long-term goal is to seek a resolution to the Kashmir dispute through preparedness.