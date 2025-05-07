Pakistan united against Indian aggression: Prof Asif Qadri

Divisional President Pakistan Sunni Tehreek and Member District Peace Committee (DPC) Prof. Pir Muhammad Asif Raza Qadri said on Wednesday that entire Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces in defence of the motherland

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Divisional President Pakistan Sunni Tehreek and Member District Peace Committee (DPC) Prof. Pir Muhammad Asif Raza Qadri said on Wednesday that entire Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces in defence of the motherland.

Addressing a seminar on 'Istehkam-e-Pakistan', he strongly condemned India’s cowardly aggression and said that stability of Pakistan is top priority of the nation and no force can weaken it. He said that India's recent act of hostility is not just an assault on Pakistan’s sovereignty but a deliberate attempt to destabilise peace in the entire South Asian region.

He appealed the United Nations, OIC and international human rights organizations to take urgent notice of the escalating Indian aggression.

“India's continued provocations could spark a large-scale conflict in the region”, he added.

He said that Pakistani nation would never compromise on defense of its land. “Our armed forces are fully alert and capable of giving a crushing response to any misadventure”, he added.

He said that Indian attack has once again united the entire nation. The people and state institutions stand firm together to defeat evil designs of the enemy.

Every Pakistani is a soldier and ready to make any sacrifice for the homeland, he added.

Later, a special prayer was also offered for national progress, security and elevation of the martyrs.