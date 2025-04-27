Pakistan United Against India's Malicious Narratives: Kohistani Says
Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The State Minister for Religious Affairs Kheal Das Kohistani Sunday declared that Pakistan stands united and strong, unwavering in its determination to counter India's false narratives and protect its sovereignty at all costs.
Pakistan will take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and dignity, and will not be intimidated by India's false propaganda and hostile actions, he said while speaking to ptv news channel.
Kheal Das Kohistani, credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with successfully exposing India's false narratives, showcasing Pakistan's resilience in the face of external pressure.
Kohistani highlighted that Pakistan has been the most affected country by terrorism globally and the international community acknowledges the immense sacrifices made by the nation in the war against terror.
Kheal Das also alleged that India is perpetrating terrorism against Pakistan, citing the recent attack on the Jaffar Express as a glaring example of such state-sponsored aggression.
He further stated that Pakistan had already communicated to India that any changes to the Indus Water Treaty were not feasible, prompting India to orchestrate the Pahalgam issue as a means to exert pressure.
He warned that if India were to disrupt the water flow to Pakistan, it would have disastrous consequences for South Asia.Pakistan stands resolute, ready to counter any threat with unwavering determination and strength, he mentioned.
Minister emphasized that while Pakistan desires peace and wishes to coexist harmoniously, its pursuit of peace should not be misconstrued as a sign of weakness.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan united against India's malicious narratives: Kohistani says1 minute ago
-
Schools using social media platforms to attract 'online summer camp registrations'1 minute ago
-
Two dacoits injured, arrested after firing on police11 minutes ago
-
PM's Youth Laptop scheme 2025 gains momentum, empowering students11 minutes ago
-
PMYP makes significant strides in youth empowerment11 minutes ago
-
Police party attacked while recovering stolen items on suspect's indication11 minutes ago
-
ITP facilitates 42,000 citizens, collects 121 mln in revenue11 minutes ago
-
Drought-resistant bacteria research offers hope for wheat production41 minutes ago
-
Over 80 percent bike-riding students found sans helmets1 hour ago
-
Over 100 students trained annually in beekeeping at Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University1 hour ago
-
Indian forces demolish houses of five more Kashmiris in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 Kashmiris arrested during ongoing crackdown in IIOJK3 hours ago