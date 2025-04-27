ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The State Minister for Religious Affairs Kheal Das Kohistani Sunday declared that Pakistan stands united and strong, unwavering in its determination to counter India's false narratives and protect its sovereignty at all costs.

Pakistan will take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and dignity, and will not be intimidated by India's false propaganda and hostile actions, he said while speaking to ptv news channel.

Kheal Das Kohistani, credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with successfully exposing India's false narratives, showcasing Pakistan's resilience in the face of external pressure.

Kohistani highlighted that Pakistan has been the most affected country by terrorism globally and the international community acknowledges the immense sacrifices made by the nation in the war against terror.

Kheal Das also alleged that India is perpetrating terrorism against Pakistan, citing the recent attack on the Jaffar Express as a glaring example of such state-sponsored aggression.

He further stated that Pakistan had already communicated to India that any changes to the Indus Water Treaty were not feasible, prompting India to orchestrate the Pahalgam issue as a means to exert pressure.

He warned that if India were to disrupt the water flow to Pakistan, it would have disastrous consequences for South Asia.Pakistan stands resolute, ready to counter any threat with unwavering determination and strength, he mentioned.

Minister emphasized that while Pakistan desires peace and wishes to coexist harmoniously, its pursuit of peace should not be misconstrued as a sign of weakness.