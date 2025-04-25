Pakistan United To Face Any Aggression; Bilawal
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 11:52 PM
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday strongly condemned India’s reported decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it “legally invalid
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday strongly condemned India’s reported decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it “legally invalid.”
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that India has no unilateral authority to cancel the treaty, which remained intact even during times of war.
“This treaty is a settled agreement brokered and mediated by the World Bank and any attempt to unilaterally suspend it is a violation of international norms,” he added.
Bilawal warned that such actions risk pushing both nations and future generations toward conflict, saying, “Linking the Indus water Treaty with Pahalgam terror attack or border tensions is reckless and unjust—not only to Pakistan but to India’s own people.”
He said that Pakistan will vigorously contest this move at international forums, and vowed to stand firmly with the government of Pakistan against any hostile act.
“We will act as a solid wall against any aggression.”
He further said that whenever an unfortunate incident occurs in Kashmir, India blame Pakistan without any evidence. This isn’t counter terrorism rather narrative building to extend foreign policy goals, he added.
Bilawal added that the Pakistani nation is united in this critical moment and ready to face any challenge.
Responding to a question regarding water canal issue, he appreciated the Prime Minister’s consultative approach, saying it has moved forward after hearing all provincial concerns.
“A mutual decision has been made that all water-related matters will be addressed with consensus among all four provinces,” he concluded.
Recent Stories
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project
Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar
Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss regional, global issues
Pakistan united to face any aggression; Bilawal
AKU, local and Global partners launch Malaria Elimination Project in Thatta
Kazakhstan Delegation Visits Karachi Port Trust
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by India: Malik3 minutes ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments5 minutes ago
-
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations5 minutes ago
-
KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat5 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project5 minutes ago
-
Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar5 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss regional, global issues5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan united to face any aggression; Bilawal3 minutes ago
-
AKU, local and Global partners launch Malaria Elimination Project in Thatta39 minutes ago
-
Islamabad nears polio campaign goal after 5 days40 minutes ago
-
Inter-University drama festival concluded40 minutes ago
-
All private educational institutions working under APPSMA will remain closed tomorrow52 minutes ago